Arunachal police in Naharlagun are investigating malpractice during the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE).

Two separate cases have been registered, involving a seized mobile phone and a missing OMR sheet.

The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, has registered two separate cases in connection with the use of unfair means during the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) Preliminary Examination 2024.



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A complaint filed by the Centre Superintendent of Kendriya Vidyalaya, C-Sector, Naharlagun, led to the registration of the first case. During the examination, a mobile phone was found in the possession of a PWD candidate, Ms. Mudang Yabyang, inside the examination hall. The mobile phone was seized for investigation, and Yabyang’s statement was recorded before she was allowed to leave with instructions to cooperate further.

In a separate incident, the Centre Superintendent of Government Higher Secondary School, G-Sector, Naharlagun, reported the disappearance of an OMR sheet (Roll No. 110069) belonging to a candidate, Binam Teng. During the investigation, the missing OMR sheet was recovered from Teng, who admitted to mistakenly taking it home.

The police have ensured thorough investigations in both cases to ensure the integrity of the examination process. Further action will be taken based on the findings.

The APPSCCE is a crucial examination for civil service aspirants in Arunachal Pradesh, and authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness in the process.