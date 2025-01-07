Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, on January 6, honoured a farmer of Namsai district with the 'Innovate farmer award' for his multi-species livestock and poultry farming model.

The award was presented to Monbhai Thamoung during the Regional Agricultural Fair held in Jorhat from January 4-6.

Lauding the achievement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Thamoung on his X handle and urged adoption of smart, sustainable livestock model.

He stated, "Kudos on winning the 'Innovative Farmer Award', a true inspiration for others to create opportunities instead of waiting for them. By leveraging KVK training and adopting a smart, sustainable livestock model, he turned local resources into a thriving business."

Thamoung emerged the sole farmer from Arunachal Pradesh who was conferred the award along with four other recipients from across the Northeast region.

His model of farming comprises multi-species livestock and poultry.