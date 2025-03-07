In a landmark initiative for technological advancement in the Northeast, Tech Billioner AI Group, led by IIT Kharagpur alumni Abrajit and Anuradha, inaugurated the region’s first AI Laboratory at the Mahatma Gandhi Center in Hong Village, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative, launched as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach, aims to empower youth by providing AI training and expanding career opportunities in remote and inaccessible regions.

The inaugural event also witnessed the first-ever AI Hackathon Competition, where the computer science team from Saint Claret College, Ziro, emerged as the winner. The event saw enthusiastic participation from principals of government and private educational institutions, with students excitedly witnessing live AI demonstrations and the competitive Hackathon session.

Addressing the gathering, Tech Billioner Co-founder Abrajit spoke about the transformative potential of AI, captivating the audience with insights into its real-world applications. Anuradha Nair further highlighted how AI can revolutionize opportunities for women, children, and educational institutions, paving the way for a more inclusive tech-driven future.

The event also saw participation from the Tech Billioner team from Kolkata, engaging in discussions with young journalists and participants eager to understand AI’s impact. Techi Naga, Head of IT for Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast States at Helping Hands, led an interactive session, describing AI as a “genie game changer” in today’s digital era.