In a welcoming move for the people of the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the first ever Aqua Park of India will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in the Lower Subansiri district.

Notably, the Aqua Park will be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Sharing the news, Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu wrote, "It was a dream of Hon PM Shri

@narendramodi Ji to establish an Aqua Park in every state. Happy to share that under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the first Aqua Park of India is sanctioned to Arunachal. The Park will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in the Lower Subansiri district."

It was a dream of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to establish an Aqua Park in every state.



Happy to share that under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, first Aqua Park of India is sanctioned to Arunachal.



The Park will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in Lower Subansiri district. pic.twitter.com/qKmvdHveq2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 29, 2022

Notably, the establishment of Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) at Tarin, Ziro, Lower Subansiri District will be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with an overall project cost of Rs 50 crore and Central share of Rs 45.11 crore.

The said Integrated Aqua Park project has been appraised by Project Appraisal Committee (PAC) in its 27th meeting held on 19th- 21st July 2022.

This admissible Central liability will be released to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in equal 4 instalments as per the latest guidelines of the Department of Expenditure. Release of each instalment will be subject to utilization of at least 75% of the funds.

Notably, the IAP would give a boost to the fisheries sector in Arunachal Pradesh, generate livelihood and also give an additional source of income to farmers.