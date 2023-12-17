The killers of former MLA from Arunachal's Khonsa West constituency reportedly fled to Myanmar after murdering the former legislator on December 16.

As per preliminary reports, the former MLA was reportedly abducted from a social function in Raho village at Laju Chakra, Arunachhal Pradesh. He was then taken to the border area where we was brutally murdered.

The killers are suspected to have fled to the Myanmar side. It is feared that the former MLA was murdered by suspected militants.

Yumsem Matey was a politician from Lazu Village, and belonged to OLLO community in Tirap District. He was the member of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly from Khonsa West in Tirap district.

He belonged to Indian National congress. He was the first graduate from the OLLO Community in BA.Hons.in History, in the year 1992–93, from Government College, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He also served as District Adult Education Officer (DAEO) in Changlang District.

Elected as MLA from the 56th Khonsa West Assembly Constituency, in the year 2009 from Indian National Congress, to the post of Parliamentary Secretary; Department of Women and Social Welfare, Social Justice and Tribal Affairs, and DOTCL (Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding)

Also read : Arunachal Pradesh: Former MLA killed near Indo-Myanmar border