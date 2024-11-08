On the 52nd Arunachal Pradesh Police Raising Day, four dedicated officers and personnel from the ICR Naharlagun Police were honored with the prestigious DGP Commendation Disc, celebrating their exceptional service to public safety and law enforcement. The awards were presented in recognition of their contributions in dismantling criminal networks, combating the drug menace, and maintaining law and order in the region.

Among the awardees was Inspector Kipa Hamak, the Officer-in-Charge of PS Banderdewa, who was lauded for his tireless efforts in breaking up multiple interstate drug trafficking operations and apprehending high-profile criminals involved in these networks. His leadership in the fight against organized crime has been instrumental in safeguarding the community.

Inspector Krishnendu Dev, the Officer-in-Charge of PS Naharlagun, was also honored for his decisive action in combating the drug crisis within the city. His successful operations led to the arrest of several notorious drug traffickers, along with two militants, and the recovery of extortion money, strengthening the region’s security infrastructure.

Another recipient, Sub-Inspector Umeshan C., was recognized for his outstanding contributions in crime control and anti-insurgency efforts, particularly during his previous tenure in Changlang district. His commitment to public safety and tireless work in countering insurgency earned him this prestigious accolade.

Lastly, Constable Tade Bomdom of PS Banderdewa was awarded for his crucial role in disrupting interstate drug trafficking networks. His diligent work ensured the safety and well-being of local residents, showcasing his unwavering dedication to law enforcement.

The DGP Commendation Disc awards reflect the exemplary spirit of these officers, whose courage and resilience in the face of challenges have contributed significantly to the security of Arunachal Pradesh. Their achievements serve as a source of pride and inspiration for the entire police force.

SP ICR Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, praised the awardees for their exceptional commitment and leadership, emphasizing that their remarkable efforts embody the relentless dedication of the ICR Naharlagun Police to uphold justice and ensure public safety.

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