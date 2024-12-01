The Itanagar Capital Police and Leparada Police successfully apprehended a fraudster who had been evading arrest since 2021. The accused, identified as Anar Uddin, son of Johar Uddin from Sonapur, Bihpuria, in Assam's Lakhimpur District, was wanted in connection with a Basar Police Station case (Case No. 23/2021) under Sections 417 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

On November 29, 2024, at approximately 9:30 PM, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Moli Kamdak from Basar PS arrived at Itanagar PS, seeking assistance in apprehending the fugitive. Acting on intelligence inputs, the accused's location was traced to Dokum Colony, Itanagar.

Under the directives of SP Itanagar and the constant supervision of SDPO Itanagar, a local police team comprising SI Samuel Ngupok, SI Padam Padi, and Constable Pranjal Medhi joined the Leparada officers in the operation. On November 30, at around 8:00 pm, the team successfully arrested the accused from Dokum Colony.

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