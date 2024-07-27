Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the state government will offer specialized training for local youths under the Agnipath scheme and prioritize retired Agniveers for recruitment in the state’s police, emergency, and fire services.

The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the Centre in 2022, recruits individuals aged 17.5 to 21 into the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year contractual basis, with the title of Agniveers. Following their service, 25% of recruits are eligible for regular appointments. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also reserved 10% of vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces for former Agniveers.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized that this initiative aims to equip Arunachal Pradesh’s youth with the necessary skills to serve the nation effectively. He stated, “The government of Arunachal Pradesh will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment as Agniveers under the AGNIPATH scheme.”

In addition, Khandu highlighted that preference will be given to retired Agniveers from the state for roles in the Arunachal Pradesh Police, AP Battalions, and Emergency and Fire Services. This move aligns with similar strategies adopted by other states to integrate ex-Agniveers into local security forces.