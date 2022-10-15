The first Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 was organised by District Administration Tawang at Sakyur village under Lungla Sub-Division on October 15.

Notably, Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 has replaced the earlier programme of Sarkar Apke Dwar.

This programme aims to ensure that every eligible beneficiary gets the benefits of government schemes at their doorstep and no one is left behind in the queue by 2023.

The overall objective of seva apke dwar 2.0 is to deliver information and services to citizens and ensure ease of living for a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

In the first seva apke dwar 2.0 at Sakyur village, being 15th of the month and complying with the state govt order all the govt servants providing service to the villagers were in traditional attire.

The camp was inaugurated by EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup in presence of CO Lungla Nawang Thutan and other heads of offices from Tawang and Lungla sub-divisional headquarters. 20 different govt departments provided their services to the villagers of Sakyur, Thongleng, Thrillam and nearby hamlets 580 beneficiaries benefited from today's camp.

This second edition of Sarkar Aapke Dwar is initiated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and this Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme is now dubbed the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0’.

“This decision was undertaken considering the huge success of the SAD programme in the frontier state,” – noted the CM, during an e-Pragati meeting earlier with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts.

The Seva Aapke Dwar initiative, he claimed, will be distinct from Sarkar Aapke Dwar since it “would be based on actual need of villagers”.

“In Sarkar Aapke Dwar, you have been taking your services to the people, but in Seva Aapke Dwar, you will be taking the exact service to the people actually required by them,” he said. He commended the district administrations for successfully bridging the gap between the government and the people by bringing Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps to the most remote locations. Khandu hinted that the Seva Aapke Dwar programme would be launched sometime in October from the Siang district" CM Khandu added.