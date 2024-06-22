Arunachal Pradesh has introduced advanced police patrol vehicles, known as Pink-Patrolling, to enhance women's safety. This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen legal frameworks and improve citizen security through new criminal laws and effective governance.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the initiative on Twitter, stating the state's dedication to improving women's safety and ensuring excellent governance. Taking to X, he wrote, “We are dedicated to amplifying efforts through ‘Pink Patrolling’ with PCR vehicles, underscoring our commitment to enhancing women’s safety and promoting gender equality.”

Khandu further emphasized, “Team Arunachal will further amplify efforts to strengthen Pink-Patrolling with PCR vehicles as a part of our ongoing measures to enhance women’s safety and gender equality. Giving the best of governance to our communities is an article of faith for us.”

During the first session of the 8th State Legislative Assembly, the Governor highlighted the state government's focus on maintaining law and order. He emphasized the effective implementation of three new criminal laws designed to bolster legal frameworks and ensure citizen security.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provides a comprehensive legal framework to promote justice and fairness in the state, stressing the importance of a robust judicial system to protect citizens' rights and ensure accountability.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita aims to improve citizen safety and security, incorporating measures to strengthen law enforcement agencies and strategies to effectively combat crime.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS), the apex women's body in the state, has praised the government's initiative for women's safety. APWWS president Kani Nada Maling expressed optimism, stating that this commitment brings positive hope to the women of the state.