The Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 7, with 17000 ft Foundation. This collaboration aims to improve school infrastructure, empower teachers through advanced training, and introduce digital learning tools, ensuring that quality education reaches even the most challenging terrains of the state.

Education Minister PD Sona, speaking on the occasion, emphasized the transformative impact of this initiative. "Education is the backbone of progress, and this partnership reaffirms our commitment to bridging learning gaps in difficult-to-reach areas. By strengthening education in frontier communities, we are investing in the future of our students," he stated.

The initiative is expected to bring modern educational resources to schools in remote regions, addressing long-standing challenges in accessibility and quality. With a strong focus on teacher training and digital integration, the government aims to equip students with the skills needed for a brighter future.

The partnership with 17000 ft Foundation, known for its work in improving rural education, marks a crucial step towards inclusive learning in Arunachal Pradesh. The project is set to transform the educational landscape, ensuring that no child is left behind due to geographical constraints.