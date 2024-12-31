Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on December 31, announced plans to establish a university-level institute in the state aimed at the promotion, documentation, research, and education of indigenous culture, faith, and languages.

The initiative will be in collaboration with the US-based International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS).

It must be noted that ICCS has a centre in the state called RIWATCH at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, which has been documenting, preserving, promoting and conducting researches on Idu Mishmi culture and language.

Khandu held an exclusive meeting with ICCS Founder Prof Yashwant Pathak on the sidelines of the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Speaking after dedicating a Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo to the people at Pachin Colony on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day, Khandu said that the idea stemmed from his discussion with Prof. Pathak to further boost the indigenous culture movement and highlight the significance of preserving the state's indigenous culture and faith on a global platform.

“Let there be research and documentation of our indigenous faiths and culture at the highest level. Let us produce scholars of indigenous culture and languages. Let our indigenous priests adorn the professor’s gown and teach young minds about the age-old chants,” he said.

While admitting that the proposal is in its nascent form and much work lies ahead, Khandu expressed optimism that with cooperation from ICCS the same would be realised in the coming years.

“If it comes up, it would be a huge boost to our movement to preserve our indigenous culture, faith and languages and thus preserve our identity. When a research center of much smaller scale- RIWATCH can do wonders, think what a university can do,” he added.

Extending greetings to the people of Donyi-Polo faith, Khandu urged them to ‘practice what they preach’. He said that only speaking about Donyi Polo and its significance "won’t bear fruits but actually practicing Donyi-Polo faith in everyday life would".

He underscored the role of IFCSAP in the preservation of the state's indigenous culture and suggested that, under its leadership, brainstorming sessions be held with all stakeholders to identify the fundamental reasons for the erosion of indigenous culture and faith in the state.

“Unless we realise and pinpoint the causes of cultural erosion, we will not be successful in preserving our culture and faith in the long run. IFCSAP should take the responsibility to identify these causes,” he observed.

When attention was drawn to the fact that December 31 (Donyi Polo Day) used to be a holiday but no longer is, Khandu assured that there is no ‘ill-intention’ behind the government's decision. In fact, he informed that December 31 was earlier celebrated as IFCSAP Day, which was declared a holiday by the state government.

“However, as IFCSAP Day was fixed on December 1 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Late Talom Rukbo, considered the father of the indigenous faith movement in the state, the holiday was shifted. I assure you all that from December 31, 2025, Donyi Polo Day will be declared a local holiday in areas inhabited by Donyi Polo believers,” Khandu added.

The Nyedar Namlo dedication ceremony was also attended by Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, IFCSAP President Dr. Emi Rumi, former Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, former MLA Kaling Jerang, former Advisor to the CM Tai Tagak, senior leader Kamen Ringu, and others.

Kaling Borang, Chief Advisor of Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang and compatriot of the late Talom Rukbo from Pasighat, was the resource person of the day.