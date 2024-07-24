In a significant move to heighten security, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung announced on Tuesday the installation of AI-based CCTV cameras at 22 check gates across the state.

This measure aims to thwart the passage of undesirable elements and restricted items through these vital points at the inter-state boundary.

Addressing concerns raised by NCP member Likha Soni during the Assembly's question hour, Natung confirmed that all 30 check gates are currently under stringent supervision, primarily to deter undesirable social elements and drug trafficking.

The minister emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to public safety and proper infrastructure at these key entry points.



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Regarding the condition of the Dirak check gate in Namsai district, Natung noted that the gate has been operational since 1989 and is equipped with adequate infrastructure. It features three sentry posts managed by the CRPF and state police, with CCTV cameras ensuring thorough surveillance.

Natung also addressed infrastructure concerns at the Pumao Circle police station in Longding district, bordering Nagaland. The minister elaborated that while infrastructure upgrades have been delayed due to land availability issues, the government remains vigilant. A proposal for the development is under review.

Additionally, the state Cabinet has sanctioned 3,000 police personnel posts to address manpower shortages across the state.