The Arunachal government has decided to request CBI to investigate the other examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) from the year 2014, to ensure that foul play, if any, is meted with exemplary punishments.

Notably, a meeting was held in the Chief Minister Conference Hall in Itanagar on October 31, 2022, in connection with the AE Paper Leakage in the APPSC conducted in the year 2022.

The meeting was chaired by Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu along with state home minister Bamang Felix.

The meeting further discussed on the age relaxation of the aspirants which will be taken up in the next cabinet meeting.

Earlier on October 30, in a major breakthrough by Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to find out the culprits involved in the APPSC paper leakage case, four more persons were arrested.

The four accused persons include Minoty Borong Saroh, DFSCO, Yingkiong, Upper Siang district, who is the wife of accused Tama Saroh, Opet Mibang, Circle Officer, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC), Opet Mibang who is also posted in Yingkiong in the Upper Siang district and her husband.

A month back, FIR was lodged against Minoty Borang Saroh which was accepted and registered by the GoAP. Saroh, DFCSO and Mibang, CO are APPSC officers from APPSCCE 2017 batch and were posted in the year 2020.

With the four new arrests, the total number of arrests in the APPSC paper leakage case rises to 14.

Notably, the paper leakage case came in limelight after a written complaint from an AE aspirant, Gyamar Padang on the 29th of August this year. Based on the complainant, FIR was registered where the accused, Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at Jeju institute was arrested and interrogated and based on that Thomas Gaduk a candidate who appeared AE examination was arrested.