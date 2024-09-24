Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) has taken a personal stance against tuberculosis by adopting two patients from the remote Kra Daadi District. During his landmark visit to the area, Governor Parnaik interacted with one of the patients in Tali, committing to provide monthly food baskets as part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The governor's visit marked the first time a state governor has reached the remote administrative circles of Pipsorang and Tali. He used this opportunity to review development programs and engage directly with villagers from Vibrant Border Villages.

Emphasising the importance of community involvement, Governor Parnaik appealed to the public, especially those with the means, to adopt TB patients. He reminded listeners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to eliminate TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.

The governor stressed the need for health officials to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns and urged government officials to motivate public participation in the TB eradication initiative. He also highlighted the potential of using drones to deliver medicines in remote areas like Pipsorang.

During his tour, Governor Parnaik reviewed progress on various development projects, focusing on four priority sectors: health, education, infrastructure, and tourism. He called for the presence of at least four basic specialists in district hospitals and advised education officials to address the issue of school dropouts.

The governor promoted the idea of adopting a Bhutanese model of tourism to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment among youth. He also emphasised the importance of technology and automation in improving project planning and execution.