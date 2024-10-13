Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) has adopted two tuberculosis patients from Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts under the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative, part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA).

The governor urged elected representatives, community leaders, NGOs, self-help groups, businesses, and individuals to become Ni-Kshay Mitras to help provide comprehensive care for TB patients, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

While TB treatment is provided free of cost through government health services, Ni-Kshay Mitras help address gaps in nutrition and patient support. Parnaik explained that this initiative allows individuals and organisations to adopt TB patients, offering them essential nutritional and emotional support during the long treatment period, which is crucial to preventing patients from discontinuing treatment and the development of drug-resistant TB.

He emphasised the need for a community-based approach to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and support patients. Parnaik also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts through this initiative, which he said are aiding in faster patient recovery and curbing the spread of the disease through increased community involvement.