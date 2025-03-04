Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) underscored the paramount importance of robust road infrastructure for the state's socio-economic development and national security during a meeting with Brig. Ashish Gupta (Retd.), Executive Director (Projects) of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Itanagar, at Raj Bhavan today.

During the briefing, Brig. Gupta provided an update on NHIDCL projects within Arunachal Pradesh. Governor Parnaik, in response, highlighted the direct correlation between the pace of infrastructure development, particularly road connectivity, and the state's overall progress.

"Well-constructed and properly maintained roads are crucial for ensuring timely development, enhancing accessibility, and fostering economic growth in the region," stated Governor Parnaik. He emphasized that efficient road networks are not only vital for facilitating seamless transportation and improving market access for farmers and entrepreneurs, but also play a critical role in strengthening national security along the state's extensive international borders.

Furthermore, the Governor stressed the potential of improved road connectivity to unlock Arunachal Pradesh's vast tourism potential and facilitate the export of perishable agricultural products such as kiwi and oranges. He urged NHIDCL to prioritize the expedited completion of infrastructure projects, maintaining a strong focus on quality and timely execution.

Governor Parnaik reiterated NHIDCL's pivotal role in supporting Arunachal Pradesh's developmental aspirations, emphasizing that road connectivity must serve as a catalyst for the state's comprehensive progress. He concluded by calling for a collaborative effort from all stakeholders to ensure the efficient completion of road projects, thereby contributing to the state's sustained growth, security, and prosperity.