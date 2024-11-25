The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the state on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, a landmark moment in the nation’s history.

In his message, the Governor emphasized the significance of the Constitution, describing it as a beacon of democratic values that enshrines the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. He expressed hope that the day would inspire everyone to renew their commitment to preserve, protect, defend, and abide by the Constitution.



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“Our Constitution upholds the rights and responsibilities of every citizen and ensures the harmony and stability of our democracy,” said Lt. General Parnaik. He highlighted the historic contributions of key figures like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Constituent Assembly and the first President of India, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, whose efforts gave India one of the finest constitutions in the world.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the vision of the framers of the Constitution, the Governor urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to honour the Fundamental Duties outlined in the Constitution. “Let us dedicate ourselves to the development, progress, and prosperity of our society, state, and nation, embodying the true spirit of our Constitution,” he appealed.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, serves as a reminder of the democratic ideals that guide the governance and administration of India. The Governor’s message resonated with the spirit of unity and responsibility, encouraging citizens to contribute to building a stronger and more inclusive nation.