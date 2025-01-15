Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik awarded 43 youth with the prestigious Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan today, emphasising their role in building a stronger India.

"The Rajya Puraskar is not merely recognition, but a responsibility to serve with greater zeal," said Governor Parnaik, addressing the gathering of 21 Scouts and 22 Guides who received the state's highest scouting honour.

The ceremony highlighted the remarkable growth of scouting in Arunachal Pradesh since its humble beginnings in 1948 with just 24 boys in Pasighat. State Officer Commander Chanyan Lowang reported that the movement now encompasses 877 units across 439 schools, with over 13,000 active members.

Focusing on the movement's contribution to nation-building, Parnaik stressed the importance of youth leadership in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). "The call for Viksit Bharat is not just a slogan but a mission that requires innovation, inclusivity, and relentless effort," he stated.

Education Minister PD Sona and State Chief Commissioner Marken Kadu joined the celebrations, which featured demonstrations of first aid skills by Scouts and Guides, along with cultural performances by students of Hornbill English Medium School.

The event recognised a total of 161 qualifiers for the Rajya Puraskar, though only 43 could attend the ceremony in person. Governor Parnaik urged more students to join the movement, describing it as "a wonderful platform to develop leadership skills, discipline, and a sense of responsibility."

The ceremony concluded with traditional dance performances, including a special presentation on water conservation, highlighting the movement's commitment to both cultural preservation and contemporary social issues.