In a bid to elevate Arunachal Pradesh as a world-class travel destination, Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) launched the ‘Rise & Shine’ 2025 tourism calendar at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar. The initiative aims to highlight the state's breathtaking landscapes, cultural richness, and immense tourism potential.



The Governor emphasized that tourism is a key driver of Arunachal Pradesh’s development and underscored the need for collaborative efforts among the government, local communities, and tourism agencies to unlock the state's full potential while preserving its heritage. He also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure, streamlining digital permits, and promoting eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and community-based initiatives.



Acknowledging the joint efforts of the Tourism Department, Miss India Organization, and the Times Group, the Governor expressed confidence that Arunachal Pradesh’s wonders would now gain global recognition. The event, which featured an immersive audiovisual presentation and cultural performances, showcased the state’s rich traditions and natural splendor.





Also read: Neha Dhupia unveils ‘Rise & Shine 2025’ calendar in Itanagar, to showcase Arunachal’s tourism and culture