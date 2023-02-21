Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) urged the members of the state Legislative Assembly to act as the link between the people and the government.

He was addressing a special session of the House where he said that parliament and legislatures are cornerstones on which rests the edifice of the democratic polity.

Parnaik said that one of the basic objectives of representative democracy is to witness that governance is done by keeping in mind the mantra of people first.

We need to be sensitive and responsive to the problems of the masses and consider their grievances by raising them on the floor of the House. While doing so, we need to rise above narrow sectarian differences and instead build on our dream of shared prosperity,'' he added.

He further said that the essence of democratic values is best found in the state’s tribal societies, which have consultative decision-making in their purest form.

In a way, the functioning of this House is an extension of that age-old system that has withstood the test of changing times and shown the world, what our love for democratic traditions is all about, he said.

He stated that in some ways, the way this House operates is an extension of the tried-and-true system that has shown the test of time and showed to the world what our love of democratic traditions is all about.

“We need to make attempt to preserve this rich heritage. We are committed to further bolstering our ethnic identities and proudly showcase our distinguished culture to the world at large,'' the Governor added.

The Governor further said that the political leadership of the state is working sincerely to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for its people.

''Nothing can come in the way of Arunachal Pradesh provided there is will and determination on the part of its people and leaders,'' he added.

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