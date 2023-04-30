Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik on April 30 participated in a special screening of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The event was organized by Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar, All India Radio, Itanagar, and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor praised the impact of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, saying that through the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the nation towards a Shreshtha Bharat (Better India) and Shashakta Bharat (Empowered India). He added that such an initiative is unique and establishes a direct connection between the Prime Minister and the people of India.

The Governor went on to say that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is associated with nation building, and it touches common people and suggests local solutions. The program recognizes the good work done by common citizens and shares them on a national platform to inspire others. He also noted that it is having a transformative impact on the country.

The Governor praised the focus on ‘Nari Shakti’ (women empowerment), preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage and traditions of India, and cooperation, which are emphasized by the Prime Minister through ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He stated that it is the obligation of every Indian to fulfill these objectives and look upon them with a sense of national pride.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of ‘Dharma and Karma’, faith and duties, as espoused by ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He noted that Dharma teaches the goodness of life and motivates people towards the well-being of society, while Karma encourages a spirit of service. He cautioned that, along with scientific progress, people must not forget their roots.

During the event, the Governor felicitated special ‘Mann Ki Baat’ invitees, Meena Ngurang, evang Hosai, Maling Gombu, and Takar Talo, Gaon Burah of Jorsing Village. These individuals had been referred to in various earlier episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by the Prime Minister. As a token of appreciation, the Governor announced an amount of Rs. 50,000.00 (Rupees Fifty Thousand) each for library books, Mon Shugu paper making, and the Panchayat of Jorsing Village.

The event was attended by people from all walks of life, including Padma Awardees Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa, community-based organizations, achievers in various fields, sportspersons, children with disabilities, women groups, school and college going students, NCC cadets, and government officials. Special Educator Miss Jenam Bui, a sign language interpreter, narrated the talk to hearing-impaired children.

After the screening, the Governor and the First Lady of the State,Anagha Parnaik, interacted with the participants over High Tea. An exhibition of antique equipment from All India Radio was also displayed on the occasion.