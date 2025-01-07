Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik called on Information and Public Relations (IPR) officers to leverage modern technology and creative storytelling to showcase Arunachal Pradesh's development achievements during a key meeting at Raj Bhavan on January 7.

The governor emphasised the critical role of media coverage in attracting outside investment, highlighting significant progress in infrastructure, telecommunications, horticulture, and tourism sectors. He urged officers to utilize artificial intelligence and innovative audio-visual presentations to promote tourism and showcase successful government initiatives.

Parnaik emphasised the need for greater coverage of success stories, such as those of Lakhpati Didis, anti-drug initiatives, and sports achievements. She highlighted the importance of showcasing individual beneficiaries of government schemes to encourage wider public participation.

The governor described the IPR Department as the "fourth pillar of government" and emphasised its responsibility to maintain transparency in governance. He encouraged officers to report on both achievements and challenges faced by various government departments to ensure development benefits reach the most marginalized communities.

IPR Secretary Nyali Ete presented an overview of the department's functions, while Director Onyok Pertin led district-level information officers in showcasing audio-visual presentations on the Vibrant Village Programme and various central and state initiatives.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the IPR Directorate and District Information and Public Relations Officers (DIPROs) from across the state, marking a significant push toward modernising government communication strategies in Arunachal Pradesh.