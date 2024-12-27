Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik, on December 27 emphasised that people prioritise compassion and mental health care.

"People should build a society where compassion is the norm, and mental health care is not a privilege but a right," he said.

Handing over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the owner of Deepak Nabam Living Home, a destitute shelter, at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar, the governor said that mentally ill individuals can recover, grow, and even thrive with the right care and opportunities.

The cheque is a grant in aid under the Mukhya Mantri Manasik Swasthya Yojana Society of the state government.

Parnaik urged everyone to work together to break the stigma, offer support and ensure inclusion for those facing mental health challenges.

The governor highlighted that mental health frequently remains an overlooked aspect of well-being, burdened by stigma and misconceptions, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

"This neglect causes hardship not only for individuals but also for their families, communities, and society as a whole," he said.

The governor emphasised the need for fostering an environment that promotes mental wellness.

It is not solely the task of government or organisations but a shared obligation, he added. (With PTI inputs)