Kathy Giles-Diaz, the Consul General of the US Consulate General in Kolkata, paid a courtesy call to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on November 21, 2024.

During their meeting, both leaders discussed areas of mutual interest and potential cooperation between the US and Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor Parnaik emphasized the importance of the growing relationship between the United States and India, particularly in the context of Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed the hope that the enhanced bilateral ties would also benefit the people of the state, especially the tribal communities, highlighting their unique cultural heritage and contribution to the region’s diversity. The Governor spoke of the potential for deeper engagement, with specific provisions to empower and uplift Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal populations.

Highlighting the economic potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor urged the US to explore investment opportunities in key sectors like hydropower, horticulture, minerals, and tourism. He noted that Arunachal is an "Organic State" with vast horticultural resources, urging the exploration of market links and the application of US expertise in food processing industries.



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The Governor also underscored the need for joint ventures in sectors that align with the state’s development goals, stressing the importance of creating sustainable growth through external investment.

In his conversation with the US Consul General, Governor Parnaik highlighted several initiatives aimed at enhancing educational and skill development opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. Drawing attention to the ‘Women in STEMM Fellowship’—a program designed to empower early-career women scientists and researchers in India—he suggested that similar partnerships could be explored to benefit the women of Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, the Governor proposed the establishment of exchange programs for students and faculty, as well as the creation of opportunities for tribal students to benefit from US scholarships, stipends, and admissions to US universities. He also emphasized the potential for collaboration in higher education, proposing the setting up of a US university campus in Arunachal Pradesh to facilitate global academic exchange and research.

The meeting between Governor Parnaik and Consul General Giles-Diaz was seen as a step toward strengthening ties between Arunachal Pradesh and the US. Both sides expressed a shared interest in exploring avenues of cooperation that could bring significant benefits to the state’s development, particularly in terms of investment, education, and skill development.

The Governor’s call for US investment and educational partnerships marks a new phase in the state’s efforts to expand its global connections and leverage opportunities for its people.