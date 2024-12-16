The Guwahati branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards, on December 16 organised a sensitisation programme for the Gram Panchayats at the DC Conference Hall in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh.

Representatives from 37 gram panchayats across the West Kameng region attended the event, fostering a significant discussion on the role of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in various sectors.

The session, presided over by Dr Dechin Droka, DPDO at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, aimed to enhance awareness about the critical role of standardisation in ensuring quality and consistency across different fields.

The programme was facilitated by Barashajyoti Baishya, Standard Promotion Consultant, and Dhritiman Dutta, Data Entry Operator at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Baishya presented an insightful overview of BIS and its recent initiatives, emphasising how BIS standards play an indispensable role in sectors such as agriculture, industry, and consumer protection.

The participants were also introduced to the informative Gram Panchayat booklets, which contained valuable information about standardisation practices. These booklets were distributed to all attendees to further enhance their understanding of the standards.

A major highlight of the programme was a discussion on the necessity of adhering to BIS standards, especially in government procurement processes.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring the judicious and effective deployment of public funds through the adoption of these standards, thus fostering transparency, quality assurance, and accountability.

The sensitisation session concluded with a call for greater awareness and stricter implementation of these standards at the grassroots level, marking an important step toward promoting sustainable development and ensuring the proper use of public resources across the region.