Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung attended the state-level workshop (Karyashala) organised by the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The programme, held at the state BJP office, brought together party karyakartas and leaders to reflect on Baba Saheb’s vision for an inclusive, just, and empowered society.

"I also had the privilege to share the stage with Arun Haldar , Former Chairman, National SC Commission, who graced the event as the resource person," he said.

Baba Saheb’s ideals continue to inspire our collective efforts toward social justice and national unity. My heartfelt congratulations to the organisers, especially Tadar Niglar , & Kaling Moyong , State BJP president, General Secretary Cum Convenor of the Abhiyan, for successfully conducting this meaningful initiative.