Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung inspected the construction site of the state's first Central Jail-turned-Correctional Centre in Kimin, accompanied by 14th Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, MLA Mutchu Mithi, IG Prisons, Deputy Commissioner, SP, and other officials of Papum Pare District.

Natung emphasized that the well-equipped facility will play a vital role in the justice system, focusing on security, rehabilitation, and efficient administration. He reviewed the project's progress and held discussions to ensure its timely completion with the necessary infrastructure.

The foundation stone for the correctional centre was laid by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 22, 2022. CM Khandu had assured that the facility would be rebranded as a "Correctional Centre," reinforcing the government's commitment to a reformative approach over punitive measures. The initiative aims to provide skill development, education, and employment opportunities to inmates, ensuring their reintegration into society.



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The state government has also partnered with Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, to offer distance education for inmates. Additionally, steps are being taken to provide medical assistance for conditions like TB and malnutrition.

The facility, with a capacity for 1000 inmates, will initially house 500 male and 100 female prisoners. Notably, it will be Arunachal Pradesh’s largest correctional centre and the second-largest in the Northeast. CM Khandu had lauded the local residents for donating 98 hectares of land for the project and assured infrastructural developments in return.

Home Minister Natung reiterated the government's commitment to establishing a humane and rehabilitative prison system while strengthening law and order in the region.