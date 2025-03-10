Three citizens have been recognised for their significant contributions to the Jan Bhagidari Scheme, an initiative aimed at involving the public in shaping Arunachal Pradesh’s Budget 2025.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the winners, highlighting their insightful suggestions on key developmental areas.

Mejir Nabam was awarded for her recommendations on skill development and employment generation, while Moryum Ngupok was honoured for her inputs on ensuring quality, affordable, and inclusive education. Sonam Tsetan received recognition for his ideas on promoting a clean and green environment.

Alongside the announcement, the state government launched the Arunachal Budget website, aiming to improve transparency and accessibility in governance. Citizens can now explore key budget highlights and insights at arunachalbudget.in.