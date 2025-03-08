A three-day pilot capacity building programme for Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) of Arunachal Pradesh was held from March 5 to 7, aimed at enhancing the skills of local communities in effectively implementing the Biological Diversity Act (2002) and safeguarding the region's biodiversity.

The training saw the participation of around 40 participants from various districts of the state.

The inaugural session was chaired by prominent experts including Dr. K.A. Ahmed Kabeer, Scientist-E, Botanical Survey of India, Itanagar, Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E, G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Itanagar, Dr. S.D. Gurumayum, Scientist-E, ZSI Itanagar, and Dr. Bamin Yakang, Research Officer, Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB). The session was also graced by Dr. Krishna Chowlu, Scientist-D, Botanical Survey of India, Itanagar, and Dr. Tridip Kumar Dutta, Programme Officer, EIACP Centre on Biodiversity (Fauna), ZSI Kolkata.

Participants gained insights into natural resource management, its role in the economic development of Arunachal Pradesh, and the future prospects of biodiversity conservation in the region. In-depth discussions were held on various aspects of biodiversity with experts in different fields, whose topics include citizen science, biodiversity restoration & conservation, insect and bio-prospecting, and agro-biodiversity livelihood support for marginalised communities.

The programme also highlighted the importance of indigenous species, traditional knowledge, sustainable livelihood, medicinal plants and addressing human-wildlife conflicts in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the programme, participants were taken on field visits to the Itanagar Biological Park and Bamboo Technology Park, Poma Village, in Sangdupota Circle, for hands-on experience in biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods practices. Towards the end of the programme, a panel discussion was held during which the participants shared their views.

The valedictory session, held on the final day, was attended by all the participants, in the presence of officials from EIACP Centre on Biodiversity (Fauna), ZSI Kolkata, ZSI Itanagar, APBB & APSMPB, with Shri Dohu Robin, IFS, Director of the Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, gracing the function as a special guest. Participation certificate were handed out to all participating member of the BMCs.

The initiative marks an important step toward strengthening the capacity of local communities in Arunachal Pradesh to manage and protect their natural heritage, ensuring a sustainable future for the state’s unique biodiversity.

The event was conducted as per the guidelines from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Environmental Information Awareness Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) Centre on Biodiversity (Fauna), ZSI Kolkata and Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre (APRC), ZSI Itanagar in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB), at the conference hall of ZSI Itanagar.