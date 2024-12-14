In a pioneering initiative to address the escalating concerns surrounding mental health and suicide risks among school and college students, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) organized a One-Day Leadership Engagement Workshop cum Training Program for Mental Health First Response.



The event was spearheaded by the project team from the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies at Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, and supported by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, on Friday.

The program brought together thought leaders in education from selected schools and colleges, including GHSS Banderdewa, GHSS Kankarnallah, and the Departments of Sociology and Social Work at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Papum Pare districts.

Dr. Tarun Mene, Project Principal Investigator, provided an overview of the project, emphasizing the socio-cultural context of Arunachal Pradesh and the existing stance toward mental health. He called for a paradigm shift in addressing mental health issues, starting with an educational approach targeting school and college students as primary beneficiaries.



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The workshop began with a sobering presentation on the mental health crisis among young people, highlighting how stress, anxiety, and depression have reached alarming levels. Dr. Leeyir Ete, Project Research Scientist-II, urged educators to act as the first line of defense. “By recognizing the early warning signs of mental health distress, educators can help prevent tragic outcomes,” she stated, underscoring the significant pressures faced by youth from academic performance, social media influences, and personal challenges.

The training focused on the early identification of mental health challenges and suicidal ideation, particularly among children, adolescents, and youth. Participants were trained to recognize subtle behavioral changes, such as withdrawal, a sudden decline in academic performance, or signs of anxiety, which could indicate deeper mental health struggles.

The program also emphasized creating inclusive and supportive environments within educational institutions. Attendees were guided on implementing mental health policies, which included:

Establishing mental health committees.

Introducing peer support programs.

Integrating counseling services within schools and colleges.

Additionally, the program highlighted the importance of ongoing teacher training to equip educators with the tools to respond effectively to students in crisis. A critical discussion revolved around fostering collaboration between educational institutions and mental health professionals. Schools were urged to work closely with counselors, psychologists, and local health services to build a robust mental health support system.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Amit Kumar, Co-Principal Investigator of the ICMR Project, who emphasized the need for a shared action plan. This plan aims to enhance mental health infrastructure in schools and colleges and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The One-Day Leadership Awareness Program marks a significant step toward fostering a mentally healthy and supportive educational environment that prioritizes the well-being of students alongside academic achievement.