The mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) along with the deputy mayor and corporators were called on by the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh on October 13.

Mayor Tame Phassang speaking to the media at the Civil Secretariat informed that the Chief Secretary has been apprised about the ongoing development work of IMC and parking issues.

“As the city grows, there is always a need to amend the building rules to make them more realistic and in tune with the times. Since day one of being elected in the corporation we have been very concerned about the road conditions, parking issues, sanitation work and subjects related to IMC. Today ULB urban local body commissioner and chief Secretary had a meeting with us pertaining to several issues. Our demands have been approved by them which indirectly were raised by citizens of the capital complex. Traffic is a matter of concern in the capital as to manifold increase of vehicles resulted in road congestion everywhere and ongoing road highway construction in Naharlagun worsens the scenario. Parking places were the need of the hour, our IMC has constructed several parking lots. We identified four vital places in the capital complex to construct parking lots, the first proposal was made for constructing parking in Ward 20 Banderdewa, the second was in Naharlagun, the third was near the main market near mandir in Ganga Itanagar and the last one is near the municipal Corporation office in chimpu. In our parking lots average parking cost per car will be 4 lakh for which tender has been floated."



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Secondly, the Mayor also discussed with regards to the hoardings, signs and direction boards as awareness should be disseminated to the public to use the already-made parking lots as citizens avoid using parking infrastructure like the Techi Takar parking lot at Naharlagun.

Further, the Mayor also said that now citizens are constructing multi-level unplanned buildings without making septic tanks, without paving ways to reach their houses even using waste drain lands to make homes which in emergency results in a lack of reach even by fire brigades during fire breakout.

Accordingly, the Mayor have urged CS and the commissioner to give building bylaws to prevent further illegal construction and think for future generation.

"I again reiterate that the Korean company NIMS that is making 28 crores multi-level automated parking inside TRIHMS hospital is like an atom bomb as they are not an expert company in making such parking as they are makers of compressor machine as we found through our investigation," Tame Phassang added.