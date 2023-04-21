Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is taking proactive measures to shed its "dirty" tag and transform Itanagar into the cleanest city in the region. Under the leadership of Mayor Tame Phassang, the 14th Business Meeting was recently held at the IMC office in Itanagar, where crucial discussions took place to address pending works related to the technical and official procedures of the 14th and 15th Finance Commission.

Mayor Phassang informed that all misunderstandings between corporators have been resolved after interactions with the party President, and the focus is now on the welfare works of IMC and pending official procedures. The construction of the new IMC building is nearing completion and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of dignitaries.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various issues, including the status of garbage vehicles, fees collected from citizens for garbage collection, grievances faced by citizens in different wards, and the toll-free number "101" for citizens to avail services and report grievances. The recent G20 summit held in Itanagar brought global attention to the biodiversity and culture of Arunachal Pradesh, and IMC aims to enhance the beauty of the capital by maintaining cleanliness.

To tackle the issue of littering and promote cleanliness, IMC has decided to impose fines on citizens who intentionally make the city dirty by dumping construction materials on roads or throwing garbage in unauthorized places instead of designated collection points. The Mayor also highlighted the issue of unauthorized markets operating on the national highway within the capital complex, causing traffic congestion. It was decided that such markets would be shifted to other places in consultation with vendors.

In an effort to improve law and order in the city, IMC will assign household numbers to each home in different wards, enabling better identification of residents and facilitating measures to curb illegal activities, such as human trafficking and drug trafficking. IMC will also monitor colleges in the capital to ensure equal educational opportunities for all 26 tribes and prevent communal clashes during the admission process.

Mayor Phassang acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in enhancing the funds allocated to IMC, which has enabled the recruitment of 193 posts, including drivers, computer operators, garbage pickers, mechanics, and handymen. He appealed to citizens to cooperate by disposing of garbage on time, as IMC has increased the frequency of garbage collection, even on Sundays.