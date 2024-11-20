The Itanagar Capital Police apprehended a habitual thief and recovered stolen property valued at over Rs 9 lakh. The arrest follows a theft at P Sector, Itanagar, on the morning of November 17, 2024, when an unknown individual broke into the residence of Shri Arif Rasul, PPS to the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, while the complainant and his spouse were out for their morning walk.

The thief made off with several high-value items, including a GoPro camera, Samsung tablet, gold ornaments, diamond bracelet, Rs 25,000 in cash, and two mobile phones. The theft was reported promptly, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, triggering an immediate investigation.

A dedicated police team, led by SDPO Itanagar Shri Kengo Dirchi and comprising Inspector K. Yangfo, SI Inya Tato, SI Padam Padi, CT Nabam Chakum, and CT Tashi Wangchu, worked relentlessly under the supervision of SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh IPS. Utilizing human intelligence and rounding up potential suspects, the team identified 22-year-old Tadar Niba, a resident of Raj Bhawan peripheral, as the primary suspect.

After extensive interrogation, Niba confessed to the crime and guided the police to the recovery of the stolen goods, including a brand-new GoPro camera and a Samsung tablet. The police also seized additional stolen Samsung tablets and mobile phones from several locations within the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The accused is currently in police remand for four days as further investigations continue. SP Rohit Rajbir Singh IPS has praised the efforts of the police team and assured them of suitable rewards for their diligence and professionalism in solving the case.

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