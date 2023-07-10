In a major breakthrough, the capital police on July 10 busted a gang of bike lifters by arresting four persons and recovering nine stolen bikes from different parts of the city.

The city police further also solved four pending cases following the arrest of the accused biker lifters.

On June 22, a written FIR was received at Itanagar Police Station to the effect that a Scooty bearing Reg/No.AR 02-8640 was stolen from C-Sector the previous night.

In addition, one more Scooty bearing registration No.AR-01N-4242 was stolen from Jollang on 25 June at midnight.

To contain a recent surge in two-wheeler thefts, SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom formed a special team which consisted of Pawan Kr. Yadav, IPS (Prob), OC PS ITA, Insp K. Yangfo, Insp O. Ronrang (IO), SI Binam Pertin (IO), HC Kamgo, HC Thomong, HC Aniyam, HC Kungkho, Ct Sandeep, Ct Basar, Ct Gelem, Ct Rinchin, Ct Wangsu, Ct Nik, Ct. Bodo, Ct. Ligu, Ct. Tachang, Ct. Jerry, Ct. and CRPF.



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After rigorous efforts including CCTV footage study, night vigil and local intelligence collection spread over many days 3 persons were arrested- Tago Takang (18 yrs), Nabam Deram (18 yrs), Karte Sangdo (18 yrs) have been arrested and 1 juvenile apprehended in the above case, along with the stolen vehicle.

Further enquiry has led to the recovery of 8 Scooties and 01 Bike from ICR, Barajuli (Assam) and Sootea (Assam) area.

The gang targeted vehicles parked at public places with poor lighting, and without safety devices and used the dark of night to commit these thefts.

The vehicles were later disposed of at far-off locations to ensure they don’t get caught.

With these arrests and recoveries, 04 cases have been solved vide ITA PS C.N 137/23 u/s 379/34 IPC, ITA PS C.N 141/23 u/s 379/34 IPC, Chimpu PS C.N 32/23 u/s 380 IPC and Papu Hills PS C.N 42/23 u/s 379 IPC. PS team is continuing the questioning to crack more theft cases registered in various Police stations under ICR.