In a decisive response to community appeals for enhanced safety and more family-oriented public spaces, the Itanagar Police have ramped up their efforts to address public nuisances. A significant part of this initiative involved increased patrolling at IG Park and other frequently visited areas.

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During these patrols, authorities discovered thirteen individuals engaged in alcohol consumption and disruptive behavior at IG Park. These individuals were subsequently detained under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and were issued warnings to cease such activities in the future.

The Capital Police have reiterated their call for Itanagar residents to abstain from consuming alcohol in public spaces, reinforcing their commitment to restoring IG Park as a family-friendly environment.