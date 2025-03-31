The Niti Vihar Police seized 12.93 grams of suspected heroin and apprehended one individual during a raid near JNK Public School, Division-4, Itanagar.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SDPO Itanagar, Dy. SP Kengo Dirchi, along with Inspector Y. Riram (OC, Niti Vihar), SI Tejab Tadar, SI Abu Lego, ASI D. Gupta, HC K. Potom, and HC Y. Ramga, conducted a targeted raid at a tyre repair shop in the area.

The search operation, conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Smty. Taba Milka and an independent witness (the tyre shop owner), led to the recovery of 40 vials of suspected heroin along with a plastic pouch containing 12.93 grams of the substance.

Arrested individual details:

Name: Saiyad Imran Hasan

Age: 25

Father’s Name: Late Saiyad Shamiul Hasan

Permanent Address: Village Tajpur Milki, Anchal-Kesaria, Purvi Champaran, Bihar

Present Address: Tyre repair shop, near JNK Public School, Division-4, Itanagar

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway to determine potential links to a larger drug network.

Supervising officer SP Rohit Rajbir Singh (IPS) commended the swift action by the police team, stating:

"Itanagar Police remains committed to eradicating drug-related activities from the region. We urge citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help create a safer community."