The Itanagar Police apprehended a suspected cannabis trafficker, Nabam Aku, 19, on the night of May 9th. Acting on credible intelligence, Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, orchestrated a targeted operation with a specialized team of law enforcement personnel.

The operation, carried out in Niti Vihar, involved multiple raids culminating in the arrest of Aku at Greenland Hotel, Ganga Market. During the operation, authorities seized a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis weighing 6534 grams. Executive Magistrate Takam Nicholas, EAC, supervised the search to ensure procedural compliance.

The arrest of Aku marks a significant development in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region. He now faces charges under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reflecting the Itanagar Police's commitment to combating illegal drug activities and ensuring public safety.

Superintendent Rohit Rajbir Singh commended the efforts of the specialized team and reiterated the police department's dedication to curbing drug-related crimes.