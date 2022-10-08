Chief Minister Pema Khandu denied all the corruption allegations put on him by team Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on October 8.

Further, the chief minister stated that the matter a politically motivated and said that if the team AAC believes that the government have done any sort of corruption, they must go to court instead of misleading the innocent people of the state.

Meanhwhile, speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Chairperson of Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), Toko Seetal said, "The dharna will continue till we can submit our memorandum to PMO in person".

Sheetal further added that their team has submitted a note for an appointment for PM Modi and is awaiting a response if we will not get the appointment then will submit the memorandum to PMO through the official process.

Notably replying to a question asked to Sheetal on the Union law minister's statement- Pema Khandu has been elected as chief minister based on the BJP party's decision, to his she said that this is the reason the AAC team through their memorandum wants the party to rethink over it.

Sheetal alleged that all the high-rank officers are involved in corruption. Sheetal said that she has all the proof of the corruption of present chief minister Pema Khandu and his father and former chief minister late Dorjee Khandu.

According to Birendra Tallang, the spokesman cum convenor of Arunachal Against corruption they are optimistic about getting an appointment from the PM to submit their memorandum and even the President of India.

Birendra informed that their motive is to root out corruption and they have enough evidence and they are only demanding CBI and ED investigation.

Tallang added that the allegations were made in many different departments also apart from CM and ministers, and once a proper investigation is done by agencies everything will be clear.

"CM informed that 56 out of 60 MLAs support CM and there is no opposition in Arunachal, so the question where Government allege that this dharna is politically motivated is absolutely rubbish," Tallang added.

Regarding money involvement in elections, Tallang admitted that selling our valuable votes in exchange for money is also the main root cause of corruption.

Tallang alleged that in court also the people who have enough money and power, only win the case as the court lawyer fees are exorbitant nowadays. Already many PIL and cases filed in courts, but delay in getting justice is the main cause of corruption.