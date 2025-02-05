Arunachal kickboxer strikes gold at national capital
An Arunachal Pradesh kickboxer has won a gold medal at a national competition in Delhi, showcasing exceptional talent. This victory is a significant achievement for the athlete and the region
Advertisement
Arunachal kickboxer strikes gold at national capital
Rising martial arts star Robin Deori dominated the 71kg division to capture gold at the 4th Wako India Open International Kick Boxing Tournament in New Delhi.
The Namsai native outclassed his opponents during the five-day event held at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium from February 1-5.
Deori, son of Gopinath, showcased superior technique and power throughout the competition.
The tournament, featuring top kickboxers from across the country, marked another milestone for Arunachal Pradesh's growing presence in combat sports.
Deori's victory adds to the state's impressive medal haul in martial arts competitions this season.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today