Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, conducted a comprehensive review of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) projects in Arunachal Pradesh today. The review, held in the presence of key state officials, focused on the physical and financial progress of the ongoing initiatives under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Kento Jini, Minister of Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) of Arunachal Pradesh, and Rode Bui, MLA and Advisor to the Minister (SJETA).

During the review, Rijiju announced the release of Rs. 35 Crores as the Central Share to support ongoing projects under PMJVK in Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, he unveiled plans for two new projects: one in Kumchaikha of Diyun Circle and another in Pakpu Maling.

Highlighting the Government of India's commitment to the development of minority communities, particularly in remote border areas, Rijiju emphasized the "Whole of Government" approach. The focus is on the Buddhist communities in these regions, aiming to integrate traditional theological education with modern curricula, professional, vocational, and skill development courses for young Buddhists.

The review also included discussions on the early execution of ten approved projects under the Buddhist Development Plan (BDP) of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. These projects, with an estimated cost of Rs. 41.07 Crores, aim to enhance the educational and professional opportunities for the Buddhist population. The program seeks to converge various schemes such as PMJVK, PM-Vikas, and scholarships, along with initiatives administered by the National Minorities Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NMDFC).

Rijiju's visit underscores the government's dedication to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring the holistic development of minority communities in Arunachal Pradesh.