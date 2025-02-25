Arunachal's Kiyit village, located in East Siang's Mebo sub-division recently conducted a cleanliness drive.

Kiyit was declared as the first philogerontic village of Mebo (also possibly the first in Arunachal Pradesh) in October 2024 under Mission Ayang.



Oku Darin, the Chairman of Mission Ayang from Kiyit village, informed that his team made their routine visit to elderly persons in their respective homes the previous evening, accompanied by medical staff.

During the visit to the elderly residents of the village, their health conditions were checked while distributing items provided by the Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang (PBBK), a mission partner of Ayang.

Along with Mission Ayang Chairman Oku Darin, the village’s Gaon Burahs and other team members also visited the elderly. Under Mission Ayang, the elderly residents of the village receive special care, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative under the Eco Clean Mebo Mission, which was initiated by Mebo Addl. Dy. Commissioner Sibo Passing, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, and others.

Mission Ayang is a program in Kiyit village under Mebo Sub-Division of Arunachal Pradesh that aims to care for the elderly. The East Siang District Administration launched the program in late October 2024 to create a supportive environment for senior citizens. The program addresses both the physical and emotional needs of the elderly while promoting intergenerational respect and care.

On Statehood Day, the same mission team, along with village Self-Help Groups and ASHA workers, also carried out cleanliness drives in the village as part of their regular activities to maintain a clean village, added Oku Darin.