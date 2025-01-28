Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated a double-court badminton hall at Hisam Colony, Aalo, as part of the government’s push to enhance sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Designed to host tournaments and provide training for young athletes, the facility received a Rs 2 crore allocation for modern amenities at the Taken Riba DBA Indoor Badminton Stadium.

On the same day, the 4th edition of Arunachal Yuva Samanvay was launched at Kombo Jirdin, Aalo, celebrating the state’s youth and cultural diversity. The event, showcasing the traditions of 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, focuses on unity, youth empowerment, and cultural pride.

Chowna Mein underlined the role of youth in Arunachal’s future during his address. "Our youth are the future leaders, innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. It is our collective responsibility to nurture their potential and empower them to take our state to new heights," he said.

This year’s Arunachal Yuva Samanvay theme promotes unity and diversity, with 750 participants engaging in cultural performances, exhibitions, and discussions. Mein also highlighted 2024-25 as the “Year of Youth,” introducing key initiatives such as the Arunachal Pradesh Scholarship for Academic Excellence, annual Rozgaar Melas, Youth Parliaments, and the Arunachal Olympic Mission.

Other significant developments include the creation of a FIFA-standard football stadium in Itanagar and state-funded training for commercial pilot licenses and merchant navy programs.

The event was attended by Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, MLAs Topin Ete and Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Former Minister Doi Ado, and other dignitaries. The Arunachal Yuva Samanvay continues to serve as a platform for cultural pride and youth-driven progress.