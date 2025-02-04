Kurung Kumey District Police, in collaboration with the Indian Army and local authorities, organised a legal awareness and free medical camp at Sape village under Sarli circle, aiming to bridge the gap between law enforcement and remote communities.

With support from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), district administration, and the horticulture and agriculture departments, the initiative provided essential healthcare services and legal education to villagers. The Indian Army team, led by Major Sanchit Jain, played a key role in delivering medical assistance.

Police officials conducted detailed sessions on critical laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Child Labour Act, and the Wildlife Protection Act. Crimes against women and children were also a key focus. Kurung Kumey SP emphasised that the objective was to empower villagers with knowledge of their legal rights and responsibilities.

As part of the outreach, agricultural and horticultural tools, umbrellas, and torchlights were distributed to villagers and students to support their daily activities.

The initiative is part of the "Miling Ajin Police—Everyone’s Friend Police" programme, which seeks to foster trust between law enforcement and local communities. Similar camps are scheduled in Parsi Parlo, Damin, and Polosang later this month.