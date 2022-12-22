A large fire that started in the late evening of December 21 in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, destroyed three homes.

According to sources, the fire started Friday night, December 21, at 8:15 p.m. near the Sahara Tyre colony in Bomdila.

Locals made an effort to douse the flames, summoned the fire department, and promptly ordered the people of surrounding homes to vacate their houses.

Firefighters, police officers, Sector headquarter SSB employees, District Disaster Management officers, and administrative officers all rushed to the site as soon as they received word of the fire and helped in dousing the flames.

There were no casualties reported at the scene. The cause of the fire breakout is still unknown, despite neighbours' claims that a cylinder blast caused the fire.

It needs mention here, a month ago, a major fire broke out in Naharlagun area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar on October 25, engulfing 700 shops. Although there were no casualties, huge loss of property was reported from the site.

The reason of the fire is still not known. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

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