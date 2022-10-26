Heavy rainfall continues to create havoc across the districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, a landslide on Nag Mandir Tenga ledge road in the West Kameng district has been reported disrupting traffic movement.

Landslides have occurred in the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh due to heavy rains which have been continuing for several days.

Due to the landslide, traffic between Nag Temple and Tenga on National Highway 13 from Bhalukpung to Bomdila in the West Kameng district has been disrupted.

A car and a two-wheeler bike were buried on October 25 in a landslide at multiple places in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila town.

As per reports, following incessant rainfall since Monday, the state has witnessed several landslides in various parts, including the West Kameng district.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported at the time of filing this report.

The state disaster management authority along with NDRF and police are on high alert. The rescue forces are also monitoring the vulnerable places in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

It is worth mentioning that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an 'Orange Alert' in the frontier state in the wake of Cyclone SITRANG'.