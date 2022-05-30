In response to growing atrocities of the proscribed group, NSCN (K-YA) in the state, a series of protest rallies have been planned today in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts.

The protestors were seen holding placards like No more atrocities, no more abduction, stop kidnapping TCL people, Don't hide come out wanchonu, no more extortions at the protest rally.

The protestors have strongly urged the government to help in prevailing peace in the TCL region.

It may be mentioned that the insurgent group has been carrying out many atrocities from the past couple of months which include kidnappings, extortions, and the collection of so-called house taxes.

The Wancho Council is leading the protests. The protest was attended by at least 30 villagers from each of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding disstrict’s 60 villages.

Reportedly, in the last few months, 11 kidnappings for ransom have occurred in the TCL belt. Locals are also reportedly required to pay a "so-called house tax" as well as other taxes.

Moreover, two people from the Longding district are still being held captive by the NSCN (K-YA).