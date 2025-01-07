A 25-year-old math teacher from Assam was arrested on January 5 after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor student at Siang Valley Residential School in Tuting.



The victim, a 14-year-old Class 8 student, reported the abuse to her mother, who subsequently filed an FIR with the Tuting Police Station. The mother alleged that the teacher had repeatedly molested her daughter in December 2024.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Upper Siang, Token Saring, while speaking to India Today, confirmed the arrest and stated that the accused is currently in police custody and further investigations and interrogations are underway. He assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and that justice will be served.





Following the arrest, a group of people gathered outside the Tuting Police Station on the evening of January 6. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by the police.



The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for strict action against the accused.





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