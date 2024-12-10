Arunachal's Information, Public Relations & Printing Minister Nyato Dukam, during his two-day visit to East Siang District from December 9 to 10, inspected the Pasighat Press Club (PPC) office building at Gumin Nagar. The inspection came after a request from PPC office bearers, who had informed him of the dilapidated condition of the building, which was allocated to the club by the district administration.

Accompanied by local MLA Tapi Darang, MLA Jikke Tako Taniu, and other officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Dukam visited the building and acknowledged its poor state. He confirmed that without renovation, it would be impossible for the club to function effectively.

Following a site inspection, he assured that immediate funds would be sanctioned from the untied fund and MLA LAD fund, through the District Commissioner and MLA Pasighat East.

"The press fraternity in the district and surrounding areas needs a functional press club for the welfare of journalists and the public’s convenience in handling press-related matters. I have seen the condition firsthand and will ensure necessary assistance for the PPC," Dukam stated.

Earlier, a team from the PPC, led by President Maksam Tayeng and IPR Secretary Toram Melong, submitted a memorandum to the Minister, requesting funds for renovation. They also urged the Minister to allocate an additional building adjacent to the current office to alleviate potential congestion.

In his address, Tayeng expressed gratitude for the Minister’s support and prompt action, as well as for the continued assistance from the DC Pasighat and District Labour Officer in ensuring a temporary office space for the press fraternity.