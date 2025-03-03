A high-level review meeting on development projects and public welfare schemes in Lower Dibang Valley took place today, led by Minister Dasanglu Pul and Mentor Secretary Pige Ligu.

The meeting focused on pressing concerns, including healthcare shortages, unreliable power transmission, water scarcity in Roing, poor road connectivity in Dambuk, and inadequate school infrastructure in Paglam. Officials highlighted the need for a structured approach to address these challenges.

Minister Pul stressed the importance of regular monitoring to ensure the timely execution of projects. Officials also underscored the role of panchayat members in improving implementation at the grassroots level.

The administration committed to strengthening coordination and resolving key issues without delay.

The session saw participation from MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum, ZPC, ZPMs, Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, and other key officials.